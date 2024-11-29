Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Live Updates: Enviro Infra Engineers share price is set to debut on the stock market today (Friday, November 29) at 10:00 AM IST.
The initial public offering (IPO) of sewage treatment solutions provider Enviro Infra Engineers was subscribed 89.90 times on the final day of bidding, which was Tuesday. The portion allocated for qualified institutional buyers was oversubscribed 157.05 times, while the non-institutional investors’ category received 153.80 times subscription. The retail individual investors segment attracted 24.48 times subscription. On Thursday, Enviro Infra Engineers raised approximately ₹195 crore from anchor investors.
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO with a total size of ₹650 crore has a price band of ₹140 to ₹148 each. This IPO consists of a fresh issue of 3.87 crore equity shares, alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of 52.68 lakh shares by the company's promoters.
The firm specializes in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment plants, as well as water supply scheme projects for various government authorities and bodies. This IPO marks an important milestone for the company as it seeks to raise capital to further its operations in this critical sector.
Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Live Updates: Stock makes a stellar debut, opens with 48.6% premium at ₹220 on NSE
Enviro Infra Engineers share price made a bumper debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Enviro Infra Engineers share price opened at ₹220 per share, 48.6% higher than the issue price of ₹148. On BSE, Enviro Infra Engineers share price today opened at ₹218 apiece, up 47.30% than the issue price.
Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Live Updates: Check out views of Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services
"Enviro Infra Engineers has a sustained business model in the water treatment segment. The demand in the company's area of business is expected to ascend further, which signals an uptick in the sustained business of Enviro Infra Engineers Limited. However, weak sentiments in the secondary market may be a taper for Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing premium. However, a robust listing premium in such a weak stock market can't be ruled out
Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Live Updates: Here's all you need to know about minimum listing gain
Arun Kejriwal said, “With a conservative assessment, one can expect Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing price with a premium of ₹40 to ₹45. So, Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing price could be in the range of ₹190 in bear case."
Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Live Updates: Check out Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investment views
Given the strong investor interest, robust fundamentals, and positive market sentiment, the stock is expected to list with a significant premium of around 35%. However, the actual listing performance could be influenced by broader market conditions. The long-term performance will depend on the company's ability to execute projects efficiently, manage costs, and adapt to evolving industry dynamics
Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Live Updates: Here's what Akriti Mehrotra, Research Analyst at StoxBox says
Enviro Infra Engineers is expected to make a strong debut on the stock market, with a premium of approximately 35% on the upper price band, reflecting robust investor interest, as indicated by the subscription rate of 89.90 times. The company operates in India's rapidly growing water and wastewater treatment sector, fueled by increasing water demand, urbanization, and supportive government initiatives like the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) and Namami Gange.
Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Live Update: Check out Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd views
Despite, subdued mood in the market, Enviro Infra a specialised water and wastewater management company managed to attract stronger response from all sets of investors, with high demand seen in both QIB & NII category.
Considering all the parameters supported by strong ask in its subscription demand and followed by improving market sentiments, the stock can list with a healthy listing gain around ~15-25% range on its issue price. Allotted conservative investors can think of booking profits anything above 25% due to the ongoing market volatility scenario.
While long term investors should consider the company to HOLD IT FOR LONG TERM despite knowing short term volatility & risk in the markets. For non-allotted investors, we advise to accumulate if we get dips post listing.
Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Live Update: Here's what GMP signal's ahead of listing
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +57. This indicates Enviro Infra Engineers share price were trading at a premium of ₹57 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Enviro Infra Engineers share price was indicated at ₹205 apiece, which is 38.51% higher than the IPO price of ₹148.
Based on the grey market activities from the last 13 sessions, today's IPO gray market premium (GMP) shows an upward trend, suggesting a strong listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0, while the highest is ₹57, according to experts at investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
