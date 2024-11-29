Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Live Updates: Stock makes a stellar debut, opens with 48.6% premium at ₹ 220 on NSE

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 10:00 AM IST

Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Live Updates: Enviro Infra Engineers IPO will be officially listed today, November 29, 2024. According to the notice from the BSE, the company's shares will be available for trading on both the BSE and the NSE during a Pre-Special Session today.