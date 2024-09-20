Envirotech Systems IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

Envirotech Systems IPO allotment date today: Envirotech Systems IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, September 20). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Envirotech Systems IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Envirotech Systems IPO subscription status on the fifth day of bidding was 91.67 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Envirotech Systems Ltd, opened on Friday, September 13, and ended on Thursday, September 19.

Investors who wish to know how many shares, if any, they were awarded can review the basis of allocation. The allocation status of the IPO will also show the number of shares granted. Individuals who applied but were not granted shares will start the return procedure. We shall credit their demat accounts with the shares that were issued to them.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Monday, September 23. The refund procedure will also begin on Monday.

Envirotech Systems IPO listing date is fixed for Wednesday, Tuesday, September 24 on NSE SME.

How to check Envirotech Systems IPO allotment status on the registrar's website? If you have applied for the Envirotech Systems IPO, you can do a Envirotech Systems IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Step 1 If you want to enter your login details directly, you can utilise the Bigshare URL: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2 Pick "Envirotech Systems IPO" from the options provided.

Step 3 Opt for either "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 Simply click on "Search."

To view the Envirotech Systems IPO, you can utilise a computer screen or the display of your phone.

How to check Envirotech Systems IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 One has to register with PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website.

Step 3 Put in your password, user name, and captcha code.

Step 4 On the next page that opens, check the status of your IPO allocation.

Envirotech Systems IPO GMP today Envirotech Systems IPO GMP today is +45. This indicates Envirotech Systems share price were trading at a premium of ₹45 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Envirotech Systems shares was ₹101 apiece, which is 80.36% higher than the IPO price of ₹56.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.