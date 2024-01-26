EPACK Durable IPO allotment finalised; GMP drops, steps to check EPACK IPO allotment status
EPACK Durable Limited IPO share allotment status has been finalised. Investors can check the allotment status on the registrar's portal, Kfin Technologies Ltd.
EPACK Durable IPO allotment status: EPACK Durable Limited IPO share allotment has been finalised. The EPACK IPO allotment process began on Thursday, January 25. The investors who applied for EPACK Durable IPO can check the EPACK Durable IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. EPACK Durable IPO opened for subscription on Friday, January 19, and closed on Wednesday, January 24. EPACK Durable IPO managed to sail through all three days slowly yet steadily, receiving favourable responses from both retail and non-institutional investors. On day 3, EPACK Durable IPO subscription status was 16.37 times, as per data available on BSE.
