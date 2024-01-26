EPACK Durable IPO allotment status: EPACK Durable Limited IPO share allotment has been finalised. The EPACK IPO allotment process began on Thursday, January 25. The investors who applied for EPACK Durable IPO can check the EPACK Durable IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. EPACK Durable IPO opened for subscription on Friday, January 19, and closed on Wednesday, January 24. EPACK Durable IPO managed to sail through all three days slowly yet steadily, receiving favourable responses from both retail and non-institutional investors. On day 3, EPACK Durable IPO subscription status was 16.37 times, as per data available on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Monday, January 29 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

The EPACK Durable IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, January 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you have applied for the EPACK Durable IPO , you can do a EPACK Durable IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the EPACK Durable IPO allotment status today of your application on the EPACK Durable IPO allotment status link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1: When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: Open one of the five provided links, then select EPACK Durable Limited from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3: Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: - If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

How to check EPACK IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

How to check EPACK Durable IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EPACK Durable Limited IPO GMP today EPACK Durable IPO GMP or grey market premium is +18, similar to the previous session but its dropped drastically from the initial sessions. This indicates EPACK Durable share price were trading at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of EPACK Durable share price was indicated at ₹248 apiece, which is 7.83% higher than the IPO price of ₹230. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Based on last 18 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹31, as per analysts of investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

