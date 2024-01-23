EPACK Durable IPO: Check out 10 key things to know from RHP before investing
EPACK Durable IPO extended by a day due to market holiday. IPO fully subscribed except for QIB. IPO worth ₹640.05 crore. Promoters to sell 51.75 lakh shares in OFS.
EPACK Durable IPO opened for subscription on Friday, January 19, and will now close on Wednesday, January 24. The EPACK Durable IPO dates has been extended by a day as the equity market remained closed on Monday on account of a public holiday in the country celebrating the inauguration of the Ram Temple in the northern city of Ayodhya.
