EPACK Durable IPO Day 3: GMP, subscription status, other details. Should you apply as bidding ends today
EPACK Durable IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹31 in the grey market today
EPACK Durable IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of EPACK Durable Limited is going to end today. So, investors have just one day in hand to apply for the public offer. As per the EPACK Durable IPO subscription status, the public issue has been subscribed 3.68 times in the first two days of bidding. Meanwhile, shares of EPACK Durable Limited have remained steady in the grey market despite a heavy sell-off on Tuesday. According to stock market observers, EPACK Durable share price is available at a premium of ₹31 in the grey market today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started