EPACK Durable IPO: Firm mobilises ₹192 crore from marquee investors in anchor round ahead of issue
EPACK Durable IPO: The marque investors included Society Generale, Copthall, Universal Sompo, Reliance General Insurance, SBI General Insurance, among others.
EPACK Durable IPO: EPACK Durable has raised ₹192 crore from from marquee investors in anchor round on Thursday, January 18, ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. EPACK Durable IPO opens for subscription on January 19, 2024 and closes on January 23, 2024. The EPACK Durable IPO price band is set at ₹218 to ₹230 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each.
