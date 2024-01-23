EPACK Durable IPO fully booked on day 2 on strong retail, NII interest; GMP steady
EPACK Durable IPO has opened for subscription on Friday, January 19, and will close now on Wednesday, January 24. EPACK Durable IPO lot size is 65 equity shares and in multiples of 65 equity shares thereafter. Reserved not more than 50% of shares for QIB, 15% for NII, and 35% for retail investors.
EPACK Durable IPO subscription status: Within a few minutes of the issue opening on day two, EPACK Durable IPO was fully booked. All portions were oversubscribed, with the exception of qualified institutional buyers (QIB). EPACK Durable IPO has been subscribed 1.68 times, on day 2, so far at 10:45 IST.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started