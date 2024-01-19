EPACK Durable IPO: Issue subscribed 45% on day 1 so far, retail portion sees good demand; GMP rises
EPACK Durable IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 77%, NII portion was subscribed 29%, and QIB portion is yet to be booked.
EPACK Durable IPO subscription status: Gradually but surely, EPACK Durable IPOs retail portion is getting closer to being full booked. As of day 1, the EPACK Durable IPO subscription status is 45%, so far at 14:00. EPACK Durable IPO has opened for subscription on Friday, January 19, and will close on Tuesday, January 23. EPACK Durable Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹218 to ₹230 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. EPACK Durable IPO raised ₹192.01 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, January 18, by allocating 83.48 Lakh equity shares at ₹230.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started