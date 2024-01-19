EPACK Durable IPO subscription status: Gradually but surely, EPACK Durable IPOs retail portion is getting closer to being full booked. As of day 1, the EPACK Durable IPO subscription status is 45%, so far at 14:00. EPACK Durable IPO has opened for subscription on Friday, January 19, and will close on Tuesday, January 23. EPACK Durable Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹218 to ₹230 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. EPACK Durable IPO raised ₹192.01 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, January 18, by allocating 83.48 Lakh equity shares at ₹230. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPACK Durable IPO lot size is 65 equity shares and in multiples of 65 equity shares thereafter. EPACK Durable IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

EPACK Durable IPO key details.

The company's promoters are Ajay DD Singhania, Sanjay Singhania, Laxmi Pat Bothra, and Bajrang Bothra.

According to the F&S Report, the company is the second largest room air conditioner original design manufacturer (ODM) in India in terms of the number of units (indoor + outdoor) manufactured in fiscal 2023 through the ODM route, as stated in the company's red herring prospectus (RHP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's listed peers are Amber Enterprises India Ltd (with a P/E of 66.28), PG Electroplast Limited (with a P/E of 67.27), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (with a P/E of 139.96), and Elin Electronics Ltd (with a P/E of 24.28), as per RHP.

On day 1, EPACK Durable IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 77%, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 29%, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is yet to be booked.

EPACK Durable IPO subscription status EPACK Durable IPO has received bids for 90,36,690 shares against 1,99,77,615 shares on offer, at 14:00 IST, according to data from the BSE.

EPACK Durable Limited IPO retail investors' portion received bids for 77,76,210 shares against 1,00,74,985 shares on offer for this segment.

EPACK Durable IPO's non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 12,55,930 shares against 43,17,851 on offer for this segment.

EPACK Durable Limited IPO's QIBs portion received bids for 4,550 shares against 55,84,779 shares on offer for this segment.

EPACK Durable IPO details EPACK Durable IPO, which is worth ₹640.05 crore, comprises a fresh issue of ₹400 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.04 crore equity shares by the promoters and other investors.

In the OFS, 51.75 lakh shares valued at ₹119 crore, belonging to the promoter group, will be sold by promoters Bajrang Bothra, Laxmi Pat Bothra, Sanjay Singhania, and Ajay DD Singhania, as well as Pinky Ajay Singhania, Preity Singhania, Nikhil Bothra, Nitin Bothra, and Rajjat Kumar Bothra.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the new issue to finance the following goals: financing capital expenditures for the establishment or expansion of manufacturing facilities; repaying and/or prepaying some outstanding company loans, either in full or in part; and general corporate purposes.

"In addition, our company expects to receive the benefits of listing of equity shares on the stock exchanges including enhancing our visibility and our brand image among our existing and potential customers and creating a public market for our equity shares in India," the company said in its RHP.

The book running lead managers of EPACK Durable IPO are Axis Capital Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited, and ICICI Securities Limited, while the registrar is KFin Technologies Limited.

EPACK Durable IPO GMP today EPACK Durable IPO GMP or grey market premium is +34. This indicates EPACK Durable share price were trading at a premium of ₹34 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of EPACK Durable share price was indicated at ₹264 apiece, which is 14.78% higher than the IPO price of ₹230.

Based on last 11 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹34, as per analysts of investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

