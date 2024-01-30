EPACK Durable IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal flat debut of shares
EPACK Durable IPO GMP: The grey market is signaling that EPACK Durable IPO listing price would be around ₹232 per equity share
EPACK Durable IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of EPACK Durable Ltd has been fixed on 30th January 2024 i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, the EPACK Durable IPO listing will take place in a special pre-open session on 30th January 2024. EPACK Durable share price will list on BSE and NSE and it will become open for trade on the bourses from 10:00 AM during Tuesday deals.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started