EPACK Durable IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal flat debut of shares

EPACK Durable IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of EPACK Durable Ltd has been fixed on 30th January 2024 i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, the EPACK Durable IPO listing will take place in a special pre-open session on 30th January 2024. EPACK Durable share price will list on BSE and NSE and it will become open for trade on the bourses from 10:00 AM during Tuesday deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, January 30, 2024, the equity shares of EPACK Durable Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," the BSE notice says.

According to stock market experts, EPACK Durable IPO received a fair response from investors and got subscribed over 16 times. The public issue was fairly valued as well but it is expected to witness a flat listing. They said that the company is in the business of white goods, which is full of competition. So, the company may do well in the medium to long term and hence, allottees may not get a whopping return on their money on the EPACK Durable IPO listing date.

EPACK Durable IPO listing price prediction Speaking on EPACK Durable IPO listing, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "EPACK Durable IPO received a fair response from investors but retail investors were outnumbered by QIB and NII investors. This trend is expected to remain the same even after the listing of EPACK Durable shares. So, I am expecting a flat listing of EPACK Durable shares. In case of weakness in the secondary market, we may witness a negative listing of EPACK Durable IPO. An allottee can expect EPACK Durable IPO listing price in ₹225 to ₹235 per equity share range."

Expecting a positive debut of EPACK Durable shares, Parth Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "After receiving an oversubscription of 16.7x, EPACK Durable Ltd. is all set to list on the bourses on Tuesday. The company engaged in the business of design and manufacture of complete room air conditioners (RAC) is the second largest ODM in room air conditioning space in India in terms of volume. The company is a consumer-centric company that has always focused on quality and working with customers to help establish and maintain long-term relationships with customers. Due to this, the company enjoys business relations with top AC brands such as Blue Star, Carrier, etc. The IPO seems fairly valued at the P/E of 49.6x and is expected to list at a single-digit premium on the bourses."

EPACK Durable IPO GMP today According to stock market observers, EPACK Durable IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹2, which is ₹3 lower than yesterday's GMP. This means the grey market is signaling that EPACK Durable IPO listing price would be around ₹232 ( ₹230 + ₹2). So, the grey market is also signaling a flat debut of EPACK Durable shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

