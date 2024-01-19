EPACK Durable IPO opens today: 10 key risks from RHP to consider before subscribing to the IPO
EPACK Durable IPO opens for subscription from January 19 to January 23, with a price band of ₹218 to ₹230 per share. EPACK Durable IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹400 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1.04 crore equity shares by promoters and other investors.
EPACK Durable IPO has opened for subscription on Friday, January 19, and will close on Tuesday, January 23. EPACK Durable Limited IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹218 to ₹230 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. EPACK Durable IPO raised ₹192.01 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, January 18, by allocating 83.48 lakh equity shares at ₹230.
