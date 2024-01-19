EPACK Durable IPO opens today: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Buy or not?
EPACK Durable IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹33 in the grey market today, say market observers
EPACK Durable IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of EPACK Durable Limited has hit the primary market today and will remain open for bidders till 23rd January 2024. The company has fixed the EPACK Durable IPO price band at ₹218 to ₹230 per equity share. The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and shares of the company are available in the grey market as well. According to stock market observers, EPACK Durable shares are available at a premium of ₹33 in the grey market today.
