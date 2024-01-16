EPACK Durable IPO price band: The EPACK Durable Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹218 to ₹230 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The EPACK Durable IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, January 19, and will close on Tuesday, January 23. The allocation to anchor investors for the EPACK Durable IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 18.

The floor price is 21.8 times the face value of the equity shares, and the cap price is 23.0 times the face value of the equity shares. The price-to-earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for the fiscal 2023 at the floor price is 46.98 times and at the cap price is 49.57 times. The EPACK Durable IPO lot size is 65 equity shares and in multiples of 65 equity shares thereafter.

EPACK Durable IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, EPACK Durable IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, January 24, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, January 25, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. EPACK Durable share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, January 29.

