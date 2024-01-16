EPACK Durable IPO: Price band set at ₹218-230 per share; check GMP, issue details, more
EPACK Durable Limited IPO price band is set at ₹218 to ₹230 per equity share. The subscription date is from January 19 to January 23.
EPACK Durable IPO price band: The EPACK Durable Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹218 to ₹230 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The EPACK Durable IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, January 19, and will close on Tuesday, January 23. The allocation to anchor investors for the EPACK Durable IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 18.
