EPACK Durable IPO sails through smoothly on the last day of bidding; issue booked over 15x so far
EPACK Durable IPO, which is worth ₹640.05 crore, comprises a fresh issue of ₹400 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.04 crore equity shares by the promoters and other investors. EPACK Durable IPO GMP or grey market premium is +18, where its dropped drastically from the previous six sessions.
EPACK Durable IPO subscription status: EPACK Durable IPO managed to sail through all three days slowly yet steadily, receiving favourable responses from both retail and non-institutional investors. On day 3, EPACK Durable IPO subscription status was 15.49 times, at 15:33 IST, as per data available on BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started