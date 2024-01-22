EPACK Durable IPO subscription date extended. GMP, review, apply or not?
EPACK Durable IPO GMP: Shares of the AC maker company are available at a premium of ₹31 in grey market today, say market observers
EPACK Durable IPO: In the wake of the stock market holiday announced on Monday for Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' celebrations across the nation, the subscription date of EPACK Durable Limited has been extended to 24th January 2024. Earlier, EPACK Durable IPO subscription date was announced from 19th January 2024 to 23rd January 2024. But, after the announcement of the trade holiday on 22nd January 2024, the EPACK Durable IPO subscription date has now been extended to 24th January 2024. Now, investors will be able to apply for the public issue till the evening of 24th January 2024.
