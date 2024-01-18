EPACK Durable IPO to open on January 19: From price band to key dates - here are top 10 things to know
EPACK Durable IPO is a book built issue of ₹640.05 crore. The issue is a combination of a fresh issue component and offer for sale.
EPACK Durable IPO: The mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of air conditioner (AC) manufacturer EPACK Durable will open for subscription tomorrow, January 19, 2024. The company is the second largest room air conditioner (RAC) original design manufacturer (ODM) in India in terms of the number of units (indoor + outdoor) manufactured in fiscal 2023 through the ODM route, according to EPACK Durable's red herring prospectus (RHP).
