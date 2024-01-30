EPACK Durable share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with 4% discount at ₹221 on NSE
EPACK Durable IPO share price listed at ₹221 on NSE and ₹225 on BSE, lower than the issue price. Analysts predicted a range of ₹225 to ₹235 per share.
EPACK Durable IPO listing date: EPACK Durable share price today made a weak debut on the bourses today. On NSE, EPACK Durable share price was listed at ₹221 per share, 3.9% lower than the issue price of ₹230. On BSE, EPACK Durable share price was listed at ₹225 apiece, down 2.17% than the issue price.
