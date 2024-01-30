EPACK Durable IPO listing date: EPACK Durable share price today made a weak debut on the bourses today. On NSE, EPACK Durable share price was listed at ₹221 per share, 3.9% lower than the issue price of ₹230. On BSE, EPACK Durable share price was listed at ₹225 apiece, down 2.17% than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts predicted that EPACK Durable share price would be between ₹225 to ₹235 per equity share range. EPACK Durable IPO managed to sail through all three days slowly yet steadily, receiving favourable responses from both retail and non-institutional investors. On day 3, EPACK Durable IPO subscription status was 16.37 times, as per data available on BSE.

EPACK Durable IPO raised ₹192.01 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, January 18, by allocating 83.48 lakh equity shares at ₹230. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EPACK Durable IPO opened for subscription on Friday, January 19, and closed on Wednesday, January 24. EPACK Durable Limited IPO price band was fixed in the range of ₹218 to ₹230 per equity share of the face value of ₹10.

EPACK Durable IPO lot size was 65 equity shares and in multiples of 65 equity shares thereafter. EPACK Durable IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EPACK Durable IPO details.

EPACK Durable IPO details EPACK Durable IPO, which is worth ₹640.05 crore, comprises a fresh issue of ₹400 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.04 crore equity shares by the promoters and other investors.

In the OFS, 51.75 lakh shares valued at ₹119 crore, belonging to the promoter group, will be sold by promoters Bajrang Bothra, Laxmi Pat Bothra, Sanjay Singhania, and Ajay DD Singhania, as well as Pinky Ajay Singhania, Preity Singhania, Nikhil Bothra, Nitin Bothra, and Rajjat Kumar Bothra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the new issue to finance the following goals: financing capital expenditures for the establishment or expansion of manufacturing facilities; repaying and/or prepaying some outstanding company loans, either in full or in part; and general corporate purposes.

The book running lead managers of EPACK Durable IPO are Axis Capital Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited, and ICICI Securities Limited, while the registrar is KFin Technologies Limited.

EPACK Durable IPO GMP today EPACK Durable IPO GMP or grey market premium is +5, similar to the previous session but marginally up from Sunday's session where it was +3. This indicates EPACK Durable share price were trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of EPACK Durable share price was indicated at ₹235 apiece, which is 2.17% higher than the IPO price of ₹230.

Based on last 22 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP is showing signals towards the lower side. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹31, as per analysts of investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

