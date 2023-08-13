EPACK Durable to raise funds through IPO, files papers with Sebi1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 06:00 PM IST
According to the DRHP of EPACK Durable, the offer comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.3 crore equity shares
The leading outsourced design manufacturer of room air conditioners EPACK Durable Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started