EPACK IPO: Here’s what GMP hints ahead of EPACK Durable IPO listing date
EPACK Durable IPO GMP or grey market premium is +5, marginally up from yesterday's session where it was +3. The estimated listing price of EPACK Durable share price was indicated at ₹235 apiece, which is 2.17% higher than the IPO price of ₹230.
EPACK Durable IPO listing date has been fixed for Tuesday, January 30. EPACK Durable Limited IPO share allotment was finalised Friday, January 26. The EPACK IPO allotment process began on Thursday, January 25. EPACK Durable IPO managed to sail through all three days slowly yet steadily, receiving favourable responses from both retail and non-institutional investors. On day 3, EPACK Durable IPO subscription status was 16.37 times, as per data available on BSE.
