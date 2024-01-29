EPACK IPO: Here’s what GMP hints ahead of EPACK Durable IPO listing date

EPACK Durable IPO listing date has been fixed for Tuesday, January 30. EPACK Durable Limited IPO share allotment was finalised Friday, January 26. The EPACK IPO allotment process began on Thursday, January 25. EPACK Durable IPO managed to sail through all three days slowly yet steadily, receiving favourable responses from both retail and non-institutional investors. On day 3, EPACK Durable IPO subscription status was 16.37 times, as per data available on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initiation of the refund process has commenced today (Monday, January 29) for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let's check what does EPACK Durable IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

EPACK Durable IPO GMP today EPACK Durable IPO GMP or grey market premium is +5, marginally up from yesterday's session where it was +3. This indicates EPACK Durable share price were trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of EPACK Durable share price was indicated at ₹235 apiece, which is 2.17% higher than the IPO price of ₹230.

Based on last 21 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP is showing signals towards the lower side. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹31, as per analysts of investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EPACK Durable IPO details.

EPACK Durable IPO details EPACK Durable IPO, which is worth ₹640.05 crore, comprises a fresh issue of ₹400 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.04 crore equity shares by the promoters and other investors.

In the OFS, 51.75 lakh shares valued at ₹119 crore, belonging to the promoter group, will be sold by promoters Bajrang Bothra, Laxmi Pat Bothra, Sanjay Singhania, and Ajay DD Singhania, as well as Pinky Ajay Singhania, Preity Singhania, Nikhil Bothra, Nitin Bothra, and Rajjat Kumar Bothra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the new issue to finance the following goals: financing capital expenditures for the establishment or expansion of manufacturing facilities; repaying and/or prepaying some outstanding company loans, either in full or in part; and general corporate purposes.

“In addition, our company expects to receive the benefits of listing of equity shares on the stock exchanges including enhancing our visibility and our brand image among our existing and potential customers and creating a public market for our equity shares in India," the company said in its RHP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The book running lead managers of EPACK Durable IPO are Axis Capital Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited, and ICICI Securities Limited, while the registrar is KFin Technologies Limited.

