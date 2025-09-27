Epack Prefab IPO allotment date in focus: Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Epack Prefab IPO allotment date: The Epack Prefab Technologies IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, September 29). Investors who applied for the Epack Prefab IPO can check the Epack Prefab Technologies IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

The Greater Noida-based company Epack Prefab Technologies opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 24 and ended on Friday, September 26. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue saw robust response from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) (5.10 times), non-institutional investors (3.68 times) followed by retail investors (1.69 times). Epack Prefab IPO subscription status was 3.07 times on the third day.

Investors can check whether they have received shares and the amounts by examining the allocation guidelines. Additionally, a crucial aspect of assessing the IPO allotment status is the total share availability. The company will initiate the refund process for those applicants who were not allocated any shares. Shares that have been granted will be credited to a person's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, September 30. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Epack Prefab Technologies IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, October 1.

How to check Epack Prefab Technologies IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? If you've applied for the Epack Prefab Technologies IPO, you can check your allotment status online today at the Kfin Technologies Ltd website, which is the IPO registrar.

Step 1: Access the Kfin Technologies Ltd website by visiting: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

By clicking the link provided, you will have the option to verify your status using one of five methods.

Step 2: After selecting one of the five options, choose "Epack Prefab Technologies IPO" from the dropdown labeled "Select IPO."

Step 3: To check the status, enter your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4: - If you select the application number option, begin by entering your application number, then the captcha code, and click "Submit."

- If you opt for the Demat Account choice, input your account information along with the captcha code, then hit "Submit."

- For the third option, which is PAN, enter your PAN number along with the captcha code, and then click "Submit."

How to check Epack Prefab IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Go to the allotment section on the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' from the options available under 'Issue Type.'

Step 3: From the drop-down menu, choose the 'Issue Name' and pinpoint the specific IPO.

Step 4: Enter either your application number or your PAN.

How to check Epack Prefab IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Register using your PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' link found on the NSE webpage.

Step 3: Enter your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4: On the following page, you can check the status of your IPO allocation.

Epack Prefab IPO GMP today Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹2. This indicates Epack Prefab share price were trading at a premium of ₹2 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Epack Prefab share price was indicated at ₹206 apiece, which is 0.98% higher than the IPO price of ₹204.

According to the last 12 sessions of grey market activities, the present GMP ( ₹2) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0, while the peak GMP reached ₹19, as per expert analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

