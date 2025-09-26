Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue subscribed 2.36x so far. GMP hints 7.35% listing pop. Should you apply or not?

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering of Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd attracted a 59% subscription rate by the second day of the share sale on Thursday. The segment for Retail Individual Investors achieved a 72% subscription level, while the portion allocated for non-institutional investors was 46% subscribed. The category designated for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) also received a 46% subscription.
The ₹504-crore Epack Prefab IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 24, and closes on Friday, September 26. The Greater Noida-based company has fixed Epack Prefab IPO price band of ₹194 to ₹204 apiece.
Epack Prefab IPO includes a fresh share issuance valued at ₹300 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 crore shares by promoters, estimated at ₹204 crore at the highest price point.
The funds raised from the fresh issue, amounting to ₹101.62 crore, will be utilized to establish a new manufacturing facility in the Ghiloth Industrial Area of Alwar, Rajasthan; ₹58.10 crore will be allocated for expanding the existing manufacturing site in Mambattu, Andhra Pradesh, to enhance the capacity for pre-engineered steel buildings; ₹70 crore will go towards debt repayment, and part of the funds will be used for general corporate needs.
Founded in 1999, EPack Prefab Technologies offers Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) solutions that encompass design, fabrication, and installation services for various sectors, including commercial, industrial, and institutional.
Epack Prefab Technologies operates four strategically located manufacturing facilities, three for its Pre-Fab Business in Greater Noida (UP), Ghiloth (Rajasthan), and Mambattu (Andhra Pradesh), and one for its EPS Packaging Business in Greater Noida. These facilities are strategically placed to serve customers across Northern, Eastern, Central, Southern, and parts of Western India, ensuring proximity that enables faster delivery, lower transportation costs, and efficient response to customer demands
“We recommend subscribing to the issue, as Epack’s market leadership, diversified portfolio, domestic and international expansion, robust order book, and capacity ramp-up position it for sustained long term growth, with the Pre-Fab business holding 3-4x scaling potential as utilization improves,” said SMIFS Ltd.
Epack Prefab IPO subscription status was 1.91x on day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 1.24 times, and NII portion has been booked 1.73 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 3.28 times bids.
The company has received bids for 3,38,21,338 shares against 2,34,00,000 shares on offer, at 13:06 IST, according to data on BSE.
Focus on customer satisfaction and meeting pre-qualification standards has strengthened the company’s brand reputation, enabling it to win more projects. Consequently, its Pre-Fab order book rose from ₹704 cr in FY23 to ₹1,209 cr in FY25, while pending orders increased from ₹449 cr to ₹917 cr during the same period. The have emerged as one of the fastest-growing companies in terms of revenue from operations, achieving a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.79% between Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2024.
Hence, we recommend "Subscribe" to the issue," said Hem Securities.
As of Mar’25, the company operates three Pre-Fab manufacturing plants at Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Ghiloth (Rajasthan), and Mambattu (Andhra Pradesh), and one EPS packaging facility at Greater Noida.
Epack prefab has developed robust, enduring relationships with clients, having catered to more than 2,020 clients from FY22 to FY25. Significant clients include Safari Manufacturing Ltd, Century Panels Ltd, Havells India Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, and India Glycols Ltd.
“On the valuation front, based on annualized FY25 earnings, the company is seeking a P/E of 34.5 times and EV/EBITDA of 15.4 times, and a post-issue market capitalization of approximately ₹20,492 million, making the issue appears to be aggressively priced. The company leverages process innovation and advanced technology to enhance efficiency and customization, while cost competitiveness enables prefab solutions that balance affordability and functionality, driving sustainable growth in long run. Hence, we assign Subscribe for long term rating for the issue,” said Anand Rathi.
EPack Prefab Technologies announced on Tuesday that it has secured ₹151.2 crore from anchor investors, just one day before the start of its initial public share offering for public subscriptions.
Among the anchor investors listed in a circular posted on the BSE website are Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, and Ashika Global Securities.
The company has allocated 74.12 lakh equity shares to 16 funds at a price of ₹204 each, as stated in the circular.
Epack Prefab IPO GMP or Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP is ₹15. This indicates Epack Prefab Technologies share price were trading at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Epack Prefab Technologies share price was indicated at ₹219 apiece, which is 7.35% higher than the IPO price of ₹204.
Analysing the grey market activities from the last 12 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend, indicating a robust listing is anticipated. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹19, as per expert opinions.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.