Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue subscribed 3.10x so far. GMP hints 2.45% listing pop. Should you apply or not?

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering of Epack Prefab Technologies was subscribed 3.10 times end of day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 1.74 times, and NII portion has been booked 3.79 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 5.09 times bids.
The company has received bids for 5.42 crore shares against 1.72 crore shares on offer.
The ₹504-crore Epack Prefab IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 24, and closes on Friday, September 26. The Greater Noida-based company has fixed Epack Prefab IPO price band of ₹194 to ₹204 apiece.
Epack Prefab IPO includes a fresh share issuance valued at ₹300 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 crore shares by promoters, estimated at ₹204 crore at the highest price point.
The funds raised from the fresh issue, amounting to ₹101.62 crore, will be utilized to establish a new manufacturing facility in the Ghiloth Industrial Area of Alwar, Rajasthan; ₹58.10 crore will be allocated for expanding the existing manufacturing site in Mambattu, Andhra Pradesh, to enhance the capacity for pre-engineered steel buildings; ₹70 crore will go towards debt repayment, and part of the funds will be used for general corporate needs.
Founded in 1999, EPack Prefab Technologies offers Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) solutions that encompass design, fabrication, and installation services for various sectors, including commercial, industrial, and institutional.
Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: Epack Prefab IPO GMP or Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP has fallen to ₹5. This indicates Epack Prefab Technologies share price were trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market on Friday.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Epack Prefab Technologies share price was indicated at ₹209 apiece, which is 2.45% higher than the IPO price of ₹204.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
