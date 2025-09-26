Subscribe

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue subscribed 3.10x so far. GMP hints 2.45% listing pop. Should you apply or not?

  • Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: The Epack Prefab Technologies IPO closes subscription on September 26, priced between 194 and 204. The company plans to raise 300 crore for expansion, with a current Epack Prefab IPO GMP of 15 indicating strong market interest.

Dhanya Nagasundaram, Pranati Deva
Updated26 Sep 2025, 05:12:09 PM IST
Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: The Epack Prefab Technologies IPO closes subscription on September 26, priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>194 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>204.
Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: The Epack Prefab Technologies IPO closes subscription on September 26, priced between ₹194 and ₹204.(Company Website)

The company has received bids for 5.42 crore shares against 1.72 crore shares on offer.

The 504-crore Epack Prefab IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 24, and closes on Friday, September 26. The Greater Noida-based company has fixed Epack Prefab IPO price band of 194 to 204 apiece.

Epack Prefab IPO includes a fresh share issuance valued at 300 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 crore shares by promoters, estimated at 204 crore at the highest price point.

The funds raised from the fresh issue, amounting to 101.62 crore, will be utilized to establish a new manufacturing facility in the Ghiloth Industrial Area of Alwar, Rajasthan; 58.10 crore will be allocated for expanding the existing manufacturing site in Mambattu, Andhra Pradesh, to enhance the capacity for pre-engineered steel buildings; 70 crore will go towards debt repayment, and part of the funds will be used for general corporate needs.

Founded in 1999, EPack Prefab Technologies offers Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) solutions that encompass design, fabrication, and installation services for various sectors, including commercial, industrial, and institutional.

(Stay tuned for more updates)

Follow updates here:
26 Sep 2025, 05:11:14 PM IST

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: IPO subscribed 3.14 times by Day 3

The company has received bids for 5.42 crore shares against 1.72 crore shares on offer.

26 Sep 2025, 04:22:15 PM IST

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: Here's what GMP hints on the third bidding day

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

26 Sep 2025, 04:01:37 PM IST

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: IPO subscribed 3.10 times so far

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: Epack Prefab IPO was subscribed 3.10 times by 4 pm on day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 1.67 times, and NII portion has been booked 3.78 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 5.09 times bids.

The company has received bids for 5.35 crore shares against 1.72 crore shares on offer.

26 Sep 2025, 03:03:24 PM IST

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: Key Risk

  1. Legal and Regulatory Risk
  2. Customer Concentration Risk
  3. Geographic Concentration

26 Sep 2025, 02:55:34 PM IST

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: Strong financial performance and Order Book

Epack Prefab Technologies delivered an impressive financial trajectory from FY23 to FY25, underpinned by strong revenue growth from 6,567.61 million in FY23 to 11,339.17 million in FY25, reflecting significant market expansion and business momentum. EBITDA more than doubled, rising from 515.30 million to 1,178.03 million, with EBITDA margin climbing from 7.85% to 10.39% showcasing sustained operational improvements and profitability gains. Profit after tax surged from 239.72 million to 593.22 million, and PAT margin advanced from 3.65% to 5.23%, indicating robust bottomline growth.

26 Sep 2025, 02:29:00 PM IST

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: IPO Reservation

In terms of issue allocation, 50 per cent of the IPO is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

26 Sep 2025, 02:12:07 PM IST

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: EPack’s Diverse Portfolio

Epack Prefab Technologies operates four strategically located manufacturing facilities, three for its Pre-Fab Business in Greater Noida (UP), Ghiloth (Rajasthan), and Mambattu (Andhra Pradesh), and one for its EPS Packaging Business in Greater Noida. These facilities are strategically placed to serve customers across Northern, Eastern, Central, Southern, and parts of Western India, ensuring proximity that enables faster delivery, lower transportation costs, and efficient response to customer demands

26 Sep 2025, 01:20:16 PM IST

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: Should you subscribe?

“We recommend subscribing to the issue, as Epack’s market leadership, diversified portfolio, domestic and international expansion, robust order book, and capacity ramp-up position it for sustained long term growth, with the Pre-Fab business holding 3-4x scaling potential as utilization improves,” said SMIFS Ltd.

26 Sep 2025, 01:09:54 PM IST

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: IPO subscription

Epack Prefab IPO subscription status was 1.91x on day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 1.24 times, and NII portion has been booked 1.73 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 3.28 times bids.

The company has received bids for 3,38,21,338 shares against 2,34,00,000 shares on offer, at 13:06 IST, according to data on BSE.

26 Sep 2025, 12:42:47 PM IST

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: Order Book

Focus on customer satisfaction and meeting pre-qualification standards has strengthened the company’s brand reputation, enabling it to win more projects. Consequently, its Pre-Fab order book rose from 704 cr in FY23 to 1,209 cr in FY25, while pending orders increased from 449 cr to 917 cr during the same period. The have emerged as one of the fastest-growing companies in terms of revenue from operations, achieving a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.79% between Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2024.

26 Sep 2025, 12:27:51 PM IST

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: Investment Rationale

  1. Leader in India’s Pre-Engineered Steel Buildings with Comprehensive Offerings
  2. Planned Capacity Expansion and Strategic Manufacturing Footprint
  3. Long-standing relationships with customers across a diverse set of industries
  4. Leveraging Technology and Sustainable Solutions for Competitive Advantage
  5. Strong financial performance and Order Book

26 Sep 2025, 12:11:34 PM IST

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: Strengths

  1. Strong and diverse market presence with comprehensive offerings in the growing pre-engineered steel buildings industry.
  2. Strategically located manufacturing facilities and strong in-house design and engineering capabilities give us a significant cost advantage.

26 Sep 2025, 11:41:29 AM IST

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: Should you subscribe?

"Company has market leading position in online higher education and upskilling space with strong brand image and pan-India presence, Company has comprehensive solutions to Partner Institutions and Learners. Also, company has high revenue predictability backed by long-lasting, robust client relationships across industries.

Company has proven track record in delivering high quality and diversified course offerings along with leveraging technology and digitalization for enhancing client experience and business expansion and experienced senior management team with deep industry expertise and proven track record.

Hence, we recommend “Subscribe” to the issue," said Hem Securities.

26 Sep 2025, 11:26:27 AM IST

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: Manufacturing plants

As of Mar’25, the company operates three Pre-Fab manufacturing plants at Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Ghiloth (Rajasthan), and Mambattu (Andhra Pradesh), and one EPS packaging facility at Greater Noida.

26 Sep 2025, 11:06:36 AM IST

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: All you need to know about customers

Epack prefab has developed robust, enduring relationships with clients, having catered to more than 2,020 clients from FY22 to FY25. Significant clients include Safari Manufacturing Ltd, Century Panels Ltd, Havells India Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, and India Glycols Ltd.

26 Sep 2025, 10:47:21 AM IST

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: Key Strategies

  1. Increase installed capacity through proposed expansions to capitalize on the rapid growth of the pre-engineered steel building industry.
  2. Deepen geographical footprint for the Pre–Fab business to cater to strategic markets domestically while also expanding internationally.

26 Sep 2025, 10:30:24 AM IST

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: IPO Review

“On the valuation front, based on annualized FY25 earnings, the company is seeking a P/E of 34.5 times and EV/EBITDA of 15.4 times, and a post-issue market capitalization of approximately 20,492 million, making the issue appears to be aggressively priced. The company leverages process innovation and advanced technology to enhance efficiency and customization, while cost competitiveness enables prefab solutions that balance affordability and functionality, driving sustainable growth in long run. Hence, we assign Subscribe for long term rating for the issue,” said Anand Rathi.

26 Sep 2025, 10:23:17 AM IST

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: Anchor investors

EPack Prefab Technologies announced on Tuesday that it has secured 151.2 crore from anchor investors, just one day before the start of its initial public share offering for public subscriptions.

Among the anchor investors listed in a circular posted on the BSE website are Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, and Ashika Global Securities.

The company has allocated 74.12 lakh equity shares to 16 funds at a price of 204 each, as stated in the circular.

26 Sep 2025, 10:18:43 AM IST

Epack Prefab IPO Day 3 LIVE: Here's what GMP hints on the third bidding day

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

