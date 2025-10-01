Epack Prefab IPO listing: Shares debut at a 10% discount on NSE. Details here

Epack Prefab IPO listing: Epack Prefab Technologies debuted on BSE and NSE at a discount on October 1. BSE listed at 186.10, down 9% from 204, while NSE opened at 183.85, a 10% drop.

Updated1 Oct 2025, 10:10 AM IST
Epack Prefab IPO listing: Epack Prefab shares debuted at a discount on October 1. (Image: Pixabay)
Epack Prefab IPO listing: Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies made their debut at a discount on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, October 1.

On the BSE, the stock listed at 186.10, nearly 9 per cent below its issue price of 204 and hit a high and low of 190 and 183.85, respectively.

On the NSE, Epack Prefab listed at 183.85, a discount of 10 per cent from the issue price. However, the stock hit a high of 192.95 on the NSE.

The stock's listing failed to meet market expectations, as grey markets were expecting the stock to list flat.

According to investorgain.com, the last grey market premium (GMP) of Epack Prefab IPO GMP was nil, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 204 with no premium or discount in the grey market.

Epack Prefab IPO details

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 24, and closed on Friday, September 26. The issue's price band was fixed in the range of 194 to 204 per equity share.

The IPO consisted of new share issues totalling 300 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 crore shares from promoters, valued at 204 crore based on the maximum price.

The funds raised from the fresh issue will be allocated for constructing a new manufacturing facility in the Ghiloth Industrial Area of Alwar, Rajasthan; 58.10 crore will be directed towards expanding the current manufacturing facility in Mambattu, Andhra Pradesh, to enhance the capacity for pre-engineered steel buildings; 70 crore is earmarked for debt repayment, and a portion will also be utilized for general corporate needs.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

