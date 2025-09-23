EPack Prefab Tech raises ₹151.2 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO. Check details

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) EPack Prefab Technologies on Tuesday said it has raised ₹151.2 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of the opening of its initial share-sale for public subscription.

Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund and Ashika Global Securities, featured among the anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

EPack Prefab Technologies has allotted 74.12 lakh equity shares to 16 funds at ₹204 apiece, the circular added, the circular added.

The ₹504-crore IPO will open for subscription on September 24 and conclude on September 26. The Greater Noida-based company has fixed a price band of ₹194 to ₹204 per share for its maiden public offering.

The IPO comprises fresh issues of shares worth ₹300 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1 crore shares by promoters valued ₹204 crore at the upper end.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of ₹101.62 crore will be used for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Ghiloth Industrial Area at Alwar in Rajasthan; ₹58.10 crore for expansion of the existing manufacturing facility at Mambattu in Andhra Pradesh for increasing the pre-engineered steel building capacity; ₹70 crore for payment of debt and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 1999, EPack Prefab Technologies provides Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) solutions, covering design, fabrication, and installation for industries across commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.

The company operates three manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Ghiloth (Rajasthan), and Mambattu (Andhra Pradesh) as of December 2024. It also operates three design centres located in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

In terms of issue allocation, 50 per cent of the IPO is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.