Epack Prefab Technologies IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd received strong response from investors. The focus now shifts towards Epack Prefab Technologies IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 29 September 2025.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from September 24 to 26. Epack Prefab Technologies IPO allotment date is expected to be September 29, and the IPO listing date is October 1. Epack Prefab Technologies shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will finalise the Epack Prefab Technologies IPO allotment soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on September 30.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO allotment status can be checked on BSE and NSE websites, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies Ltd is the Epack Prefab Technologies IPO registrar.

In order to check Epack Prefab Technologies IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below.

Here are steps to check Epack Prefab Technologies IPO allotment status online.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Epack Prefab Technologies Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Epack Prefab Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Epack Prefab Technologies Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Epack Prefab Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Epack Prefab Technologies Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Epack Prefab Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP Today Epack Prefab Technologies shares are commanding no grey market premium (GMP) today. According to market experts, Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This signals that in the grey market, Epack Prefab Technologies shares are trading without any premium or discount to their issue price.

Epack Prefab IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹204 per share, which is equal to the IPO price of ₹204 per share.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the IPO began on Wednesday, September 24, and concluded on Friday, September 26. Epack Prefab Technologies IPO allotment date is September 29, Monday, and the IPO listing date is October 1, Wednesday. Epack Prefab Technologies shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹504 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.47 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹300 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1 crore shares worth ₹204 crore. Epack Prefab Technologies IPO price band was set at ₹194 to ₹204 per share.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO was subscribed 3.07 times in total, NSE Data showed. The Retail Investors category was booked 1.69 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 3.68 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 5.10 times subscription.

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is Epack Prefab Technologies IPO registrar.

