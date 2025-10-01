Epack Prefab IPO listing date today: GMP, experts signal flat debut of shares in stock market

Epack Prefab IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, October 1) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, Epack Prefab share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Tuesday's trades. Epack Prefab share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

As per the notice issued by BSE, trading members of the Exchange are notified that starting on Wednesday, October 01, 2025, the equity shares of Epack Prefab Technologies Limited will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange under the 'B' Group of Securities.

Epack Prefab IPO allotment was finalised on Monday, September 29. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been granted shares took place on Tuesday, September 30. On Tuesday, also marked the completion of the process of returning shares to individuals who have not yet received them. With strong support from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and non institutional investors (NIIS), Epack Prefab IPO subscription status was 3.07 times on the final day of bidding on Friday, September 26 as per BSE data.

Also Read | BMW Ventures IPO vs Epack Prefab IPO vs Jain Resource IPO: What GMP signals

Epack Prefab IPO GMP today Epack Prefab IPO GMP or Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP is ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹204 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Following the grey market trends from the past 16 sessions, the current IPO GMP is on a downward trajectory and is predicted to decline further. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹19, as per experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Epack Prefab IPO listing price prediction According to Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research - Investment Services, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, on valuations, the issue is priced at a P/E of 34.5x and EV/EBITDA of 15.4x, with a post-issue market cap of ~ ₹20,492 million, which appears expensive. However, given its strong client base, proven execution, and focus on technology-driven, cost-competitive solutions, investors may consider holding the stock for the long term post listing.

Epack Prefab Technologies is a niche infrastructure player engaged in pre-engineered buildings and EPS packaging, where it commands ~8% domestic market share. With expertise in cost-effective, high-quality steel building solutions, it has built strong client relationships and executed over 4,400 projects for nearly 2,000 clients during FY23–FY25. Growth prospects are supported by planned capacity expansion of 24,000 MTPA in Pre-Fab and 8,00,000 sq. meters in sandwich panels.