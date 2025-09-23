Epack Prefab Technologies IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO opens for subscription on tomorrow (Wednesday, September 23). Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP is ₹14. This indicates Epack Prefab Technologies share price were trading at a premium of ₹14 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.

The company was established in 1999 and operates through two main business sectors - the Pre-Fab Business, which offers comprehensive turnkey solutions for clients, including the design, manufacture, installation, and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings, pre-fabricated structures, and their components both in India and internationally.

As of March 31, 2025, the company’s total installed capacity in the pre-fab business, spread across its three manufacturing plants located in Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Ghiloth (Rajasthan), and Mambattu (Andhra Pradesh), stands at 133,922 tonnes per annum for pre-engineered capacity and 510,000 square meters for sandwich insulated panel capacity.

In addition to its manufacturing locations, the company operates three design centers situated in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), and Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

In FY25, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹1133.9 crore compared to ₹904.9 crore in FY24. Its net profit for FY25 was ₹59.3 crore, an increase from ₹42.9 crore in FY24.

10 key things to know about Epack Prefab Technologies IPO Epack Prefab Technologies IPO date: The issue opens for subscription on Wednesday, September 24, and closes on Friday, September 26.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO price band: The issue's price band has been fixed in the range of ₹194 to ₹204 per equity share of face value of ₹2.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO lot size: The issue's lot size is 73 equity shares and in multiples of 73 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Epack Prefab Technologies IPO is scheduled to take place today (Tuesday, September 23).

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO details: Epack Prefab Technologies IPO consists of new share issues totaling ₹300 crore, along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1 crore shares from promoters, valued at ₹204 crore based on the maximum price.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO objective: The funds raised from the fresh issue, amounting to ₹101.62 crore, will be allocated for constructing a new manufacturing facility in the Ghiloth Industrial Area of Alwar, Rajasthan; ₹58.10 crore will be directed towards expanding the current manufacturing facility in Mambattu, Andhra Pradesh, to enhance the capacity for pre-engineered steel buildings; ₹70 crore is earmarked for debt repayment, and a portion will also be utilized for general corporate needs.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO listing date and allotment details: Tentatively, Epack Prefab Technologies IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, September 29 and the company will initiate refunds on the same day, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Tuesday, September 30. Epack Prefab Technologies IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, October 1.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Epack Prefab Technologies IPO: Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors serve as the lead managers for the book-running process, while KFin Technologies acts as the registrar for the issue.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO reservation: 50 percent of the IPO is designated for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 percent is set aside for retail investors, and the last 15 percent is allocated for non-institutional investors.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Epack Prefab Technologies share price was indicated at ₹218 apiece, which is 6.86% higher than the IPO price of ₹204.

Analysing the grey market activities from the last nine sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend, indicating a robust listing is anticipated. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹19, as per expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.