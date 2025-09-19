EPack Prefab Technologies IPO price band fixed at ₹194-204; issue to open next week on Sept 24

EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: The upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of EPack Prefab Technologies' price band has been fixed at ₹194 to ₹204 per share of face value of ₹2 each.

Advertisement

EPack Prefab Technologies IPO is slated to open for bidding on Wednesday, September 24, and close for subscription on Friday, September 26. The ₹504 crore public offer is a combination of fresh share sale of ₹300 crore and an offer for sale of ₹204 crore.

The lot size for EPack Prefab Technologies IPO is set as 73 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,892 at the upper end of the price band.

Also Read | Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO: 10 key things to know from RHP

In the upcoming IPO, 50% of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and the remaining 35% for retail investors.

The anchor book will open a day prior, on September 23. Meanwhile, the allotment for EPack Prefab Technologies IPO is expected to be finalised on September 29, with the tentative listing date set as October 1.

Advertisement

EPack Prefab Technologies IPO Objective Out of the fresh proceeds that the company plans to raise, it looks to use ₹103 crore for financing the capital expenditure requirements for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Ghiloth Industrial Area, Shahjahanpur, Alwar in Rajasthan, for the manufacturing of continuous Sandwich Insulated Panels and pre-engineered steel buildings.

It has earmarked ₹58.17 crore for financing the capital expenditure towards the expansion of the existing manufacturing facility at Mambattu (Unit 4) in Andhra Pradesh for increasing the pre-engineered steel building capacity.

Additionally, ₹70 crore will be used to repay certain borrowings availed by the company, and the rest for general corporate purposes.

About EPack Prefab Technologies EPack Prefab Technologies operates in two primary business segments:

Advertisement

Pre-Fab Business – This segment involves providing end-to-end solutions on a turnkey basis, including the designing, manufacturing, installation, and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings, pre-fabricated structures, and their components. These services are offered both within India and in international markets.

EPS Packaging Business – This segment focuses on the manufacturing of expanded polystyrene (EPS) sheets and blocks, which include both “EPS Block Molded” and “EPS Shape Molded” products. These are supplied to a variety of industries such as construction, packaging, and consumer goods within India.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.