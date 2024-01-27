EPACK Durable IPO: Latest GMP, listing date, how to check allotment status online
EPACK Durable IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹9 in the grey market today, say market observers
EPACK Durable IPO: The allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of EPACK Durable Limited has been declared. Those who have applied for the public issue can check the EPACK Durable IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official website of its registrar. KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the EPACK Durable IPO.
