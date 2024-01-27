EPACK Durable IPO: The allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of EPACK Durable Limited has been declared. Those who have applied for the public issue can check the EPACK Durable IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official website of its registrar. KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the EPACK Durable IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, after the announcement of the EPACK Durable IPO allotment status, the focus has now shifted to the EPACK Durable IPO listing date, which is most likely on 30th January 2024 i.e. on Tuesday next week. However, the grey market sentiment regarding EPACK Durable IPO has gone down during the weekend. According to stock market observers, shares of EPACK Durable Limited are available at a premium of ₹9 only.

EPACK Durable IPO GMP today As per the stock market observers, EPACK Durable share price is quoting at a premium of ₹9 in the grey market today. This means EPACK Durable IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹9, which is ₹22 lower than its GMP on the last date of its subscription i.e. on Thursday. So, in the last two days, EPACK Durable IPO GMP has fallen from ₹31 to ₹9.

According to market observers, this fall in the EPACK Durable IPO GMP today can be attributed to two major reasons, the long weekend due to the stock market holiday on Friday and profit booking ahead of the long weekend. They said that EPACK Durable IPO received a strong subscription and received over 16 times bidding against its initial offer. They said that grey market sentiment may improve once the stock market opens on Monday.

Check EPACK Durable IPO details below:

EPACK Durable IPO allotment status check EPACK Durable IPO allotment status has been announced and one can check one's EPACK Durable IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the KFin Technologies website. For more convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the KFin Tech link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

EPACK Durable IPO allotment status BSE 1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have;

4] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

5] Click on 'Search' button.

Your EPACK Durable IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

