Eppeltone Engineers IPO Day 1: Subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Eppeltone Engineers IPO Day 1: The issue opened for subscription on June 17, 2025, and will close on June 19, 2025. Here is subscription status, GMP, and other key details you need to know about the issue

Eppeltone Engineers IPO Subscription Status Eppeltone Engineers' IPO was subscribed 6.85 times by 3.50 PM on Tuesday. The public issue was subscribed 10.74 times in the retail category, 1.20 times in QIB, and 5.30 times in the NII category, as per Chittorgarh.com data.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO Size Eppeltone Engineers' IPO is a book-building issue worth ₹43.96 crores, which involves a fresh issue of 34.34 lakh shares.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO Key dates The subscription period for Eppeltone Engineers' initial public offering (IPO) began on June 17, 2025, and it will end on June 19, 2025. On Friday, June 20, 2025, the allotment for the Eppeltone Engineers IPO is anticipated to be finalized.

Eppeltone Engineers' IPO price band and other subscription details The pricing range, or price band, for Eppeltone Engineers' IPO was set at ₹125 to ₹128 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 1000. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of ₹125,000, considering the lower end of the pricing band and the number of shares applied for. However, to avoid the oversubscription situation, it is advised that investors bid at the cutoff price, which means an investment of approximately ₹128,000. For HNI, the minimum lot size investment is two lots (2,000 shares), or ₹256,000.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO Listing details The proposed listing date for Eppeltone Engineers' initial public offering (IPO) on the NSE SME is set for Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO Registrar and Lead Bank Managers The Eppeltone Engineers IPO's book-running lead manager is Expert Global Consultants Private Limited, and the issue's registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Limited. Prabhat Financial Services Ltd. is the market maker for Eppeltone Engineers' initial public offering.

About Eppeltone Engineers Eppeltone Engineers Limited was established in 1977 and is renowned for its wide range of goods, which include AVRs, MCBs, and transducers. It specializes in producing electronic energy meters, including smart meters, as well as other power conditioning devices, such as UPS systems and premium chargers.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO IPO GMP Eppeltone Engineers' IPO GMP (grey market premium) stands at ₹65. This means that the Eppeltone Engineers shares are commanding an ₹65 premium over the issue price of ₹128 in the grey market. The same also means that the market participants are expecting 50.78% listing gains, and the listing of Eppeltone Engineers shares is expected to be at ₹65 or 50.78% premium over the upper band of the offer price of ₹193 a piece, as suggested by investorgain.com data.

