Eppeltone Engineers IPO share allotment: Latest GMP, how to check status online

Eppeltone Engineers IPO allotment: The allotment of Eppeltone Engineers's initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalised today, Friday, June 20 following decent interest and subscriptions for the share sale issue.

The SME IPO, valued at ₹41.75 crore, opened for bidding on June 17 and closed on June 19. The price band was set at ₹128 per share.

Eppeltone Engineers Limited plans to utilise the net proceeds from its IPO to meet the working capital requirements of the company, capital expenditure, specifically for the installation of additional machinery at its manufacturing facility and general corporate purposes.

The company will credit the equity shares on Monday, June 23, into the Demat accounts of investors who have received the allotment. Refunds for rejected applications will also be processed the same day. Eppeltone Engineers IPO is slated to list on NSE SME on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

How to check IPO allotment status Step 1: Go to the IPO registrar website of Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Step 2: From the selection menu, choose Eppeltone Engineers IPO.

Step 3: To discover the status, pick a mode – click on PAN, Demat account, or application number.

Step 4: Enter the required information, such as your application number, PAN, or Demat Account number.

Step 5: Enter the ‘captcha’ to verify that you are not a robot.

Step 6: Click ‘submit’ to view allotment status.

About the IPO The Eppeltone Engineers IPO is entirely fresh issue of 32.62 lakh shares with no offer for sale component. The minimum lot size for an application was 1,000 shares, and the minimum investment required by retail investors was ₹1.28 lakh.

The IPO closed with overwhelming demand, garnering 296.34 times bids in three days. The IPO received bids for 67.68 crore shares against 22.84 lakh shares on offer. The retail investor segment saw a subscription of 248.04 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category was booked 627.28 times. Meanwhile, the Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIBs) portion was bid 132.23 times.

The Eppeltone Engineers IPO raised ₹12.52 crore from anchor investors, with the anchor bidding taking place on June 16, 2025.

According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds to augment its capital base and meet the general corporate purposes.

Expert Global Consultants Private Limited served as the book-running lead manager for the Eppeltone Engineers IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd acted as the registrar to the issue. Prabhat Financial Services Ltd was appointed as the market maker for the IPO.

About the Company Established in 1977, Eppeltone Engineers Limited has evolved into a prominent manufacturer of electronic energy meters, including smart meters, and a wide range of power conditioning devices such as UPS systems and high-grade chargers. Originally focused on Switch Mode Power Supplies (SMPS) for computers and electronic equipment, the company has significantly broadened its offerings to serve both industrial and consumer markets, with a strong emphasis on energy management solutions.

Over the years, Eppeltone Engineers has built a diverse product portfolio that includes Automatic Voltage Regulators (AVRs), Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs), and transducers. It is a certified organization engaged in the design and supply of a wide array of products such as static watt-hour meters, smart meters, water meters, BPL kits, UPS systems, LED luminaires, battery management systems, chargers, battery packs, and even software development.

In addition, the company provides specialized solutions like 4.5KW regulated emergency chargers, short neutral section assemblies, lightweight insulator assemblies, modular cantilever systems, and auto tensioning devices, underlining its position as a comprehensive provider of energy and power system components.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO GMP today The IPO's grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹75 per share. This indicates an expected listing price of ₹203, a premium of 58.59 percent from its issue price of ₹128.