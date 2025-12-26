EPW India IPO Allotment today: Latest GMP, steps-by-step guide to check allotment status online for SME IPO

EPW India IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of EPW India saw muted participation by investors in the 3 days of bidding and now the attention has turned to the SME IPO allotment date, which is expected to be finalised today, December 26, 2025.

The issue was open for subscription from December 22 to December 24. With the allotment likely to be completed today, the company is gearing up for its listing on Tuesday, December 30 in NSE SME.

Once the basis of allotment is determined today, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders, while refunds for applicants who did not receive an allotment will be processed next week on Monday, December 29.

Investors can check the EPW India IPO allotment status online either through the NSE website or via Bigshare Services, the registrar to the issue.

A few simple steps must be followed to access the SME IPO allotment status online.

EPW India IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select 'Equity & SME IPO bid details' on NSE

Step 3] Choose ‘EPW India’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your EPW India IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

EPW India IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Step 2] Select ‘EPW India’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your EPW India IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

EPW India IPO GMP Today EPW India shares are showing no activity in the grey market. The EPW India IPO GMP stands at ₹0 per share today. this indicates a listing price of ₹97, same as IPO price.

EPW India IPO Subscription Status, The IPO was subscribed just 1.32x by end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 1.31x, and NII portion was booked 1.53x. Meanwhile, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 1.17x bids.

The company has received bids for 28.71 lakh shares against 21.82 lakh shares on offer.

EPW India IPO Key Details The ₹31.81 crore initial public offering of EPW India is structured entirely as a fresh issue of 33 lakh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component included in the issue.

The IPO has been priced in a band of ₹95 to ₹97 per share. The lot size is fixed at 1,200 shares, and based on the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment required from a retail investor stands at ₹2,32,800, which corresponds to 2,400 shares.

The company said it intends to deploy the net proceeds from the issue to support business operations and strengthen its balance sheet. Of the total funds raised, ₹15.85 crore will be utilised to meet working capital requirements, while ₹8.50 crore has been earmarked for the repayment of banking facilities availed by the company. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes, aiding the company’s operational and strategic needs.

Ahead of the IPO launch, EPW India disclosed on December 19 that it had raised ₹9.04 crore from anchor investors, providing early institutional participation to the issue. GetFive Advisors Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the book-running lead manager, while SMC Global Securities Ltd. will act as the market maker for the offering.

EPW India operates in the IT electronics refurbishing space, offering affordable refurbished laptops, desktops, Chromebooks, monitors and accessories through both business-to-business (B2B) and direct-to-consumer (B2C) channels. The company procures used laptops, desktops, Chromebooks and peripherals, refurbishes them to near-new condition, and resells them directly to end customers.

The company runs a 4,500 sq. ft. in-house refurbishment facility, supported by a team of 32 skilled technicians. Each product undergoes a 15–20 day refurbishment cycle, which includes testing, repair, cleaning and software installation before being offered for sale. EPW India positions itself as a provider of reliable, sustainable and cost-effective IT products.