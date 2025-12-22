EPW India IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 10% so far. Here's GMP, price band and other key details

SME IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of EPW India opened today, December 22, for bidding. The SME IPO will remain open till Wednesday, December 24.

EPW India operates in the refurbished IT hardware segment, offering laptops, desktops, Chromebooks, and peripherals through both B2B and direct-to-consumer channels. The company has a 4,500 sq ft in-house refurbishment unit and typically completes the refurbishment process within 15–20 days before reselling the products.

EPW India IPO subscription status According to data available on Chittorgarh, EPW India has so far been subscribed over 10% on the first day of bidding.

Individual investors segment was booked 0.10 times, meanwhile, non-institutional segment was subscribed 0.21 times.

EPW India IPO GMP today The shares of EPW India IPO is currently at a premium of ₹0 in the grey market, as per Investorgain. This means that the GMP of EPW India is +0.

The estimated listing price of EPW India IPO is likely to be the same as the IPO price of ₹97.

EPW Indian IPO details The NSE SME-bound IPO is a book-built issue aggregating ₹31.81 crore, comprising a fresh issuance of 32.8 lakh shares.

The offer is priced in the range of ₹95–97 per share, implying a pre-IPO valuation of around ₹111 crore. The shares are slated to be listed on December 30.

Retail participants must bid for at least 2,400 shares, which works out to an investment of about ₹2.33 lakh at the top end of the price band. For non-institutional investors, the minimum application is 3,600 shares, requiring roughly ₹3.49 lakh.

Under the issue structure, nearly 47% of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 14% for non-institutional investors, and about 33% for retail investors. Ahead of the public issue, the company has already mobilised ₹9.04 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO proceeds will largely be deployed towards meeting working capital needs, repaying select borrowings, and addressing general corporate requirements. With the grey market indicating a muted listing, attention is expected to stay on subscription momentum over the next two days and the company’s capacity to maintain its recent growth trajectory post listing.

On the financial front, the company delivered robust performance in FY25, posting a 188% jump in revenue and nearly a fivefold surge in profit after tax compared to the previous year.