Equitas Small Finance Bank IPO opens today: Key things to know

"Equitas has rightfully reduced its portfolio concentration in microfinance to 23% from 46% in FY17, given the risks and volatility associated with this business, while it has well-diversified into non-MFI loans encompassing vehicle, housing and SME segments being the key drivers of growth. The bank has also now ventured in to the secure gold loan business. However, it also needs to work toward geographic diversification given the sizeable exposure to its home state," Emkay Global said in a note.