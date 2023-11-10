ESAF IPO listing: ESAF Small Finance Bank share price debuts at 18.33% premium at ₹71 on NSE
ESAF Small Finance Bank share price listed at ₹71, 18.33% higher than the issue price of ₹60 on NSE. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO GMP is +16, indicated a premium of ₹16 in the grey market.
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO listing date: ESAF Small Finance Bank share price was listed on the bourses at a premium on Friday. On NSE, ESAF Small Finance share price was listed at ₹71 per share, 18.33% higher than the issue price of ₹60, and on the BSE, ESAF Small Finance Bank share price today was listed at ₹71.90.
