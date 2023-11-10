Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  ESAF IPO listing: ESAF Small Finance Bank share price debuts at 18.33% premium at 71 on NSE

ESAF IPO listing: ESAF Small Finance Bank share price debuts at 18.33% premium at 71 on NSE

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • ESAF Small Finance Bank share price listed at 71, 18.33% higher than the issue price of 60 on NSE. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO GMP is +16, indicated a premium of 16 in the grey market.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO shares list on the bourses today.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO listing date: ESAF Small Finance Bank share price was listed on the bourses at a premium on Friday. On NSE, ESAF Small Finance share price was listed at 71 per share, 18.33% higher than the issue price of 60, and on the BSE, ESAF Small Finance Bank share price today was listed at 71.90.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO price band was fixed in the range of 57 to 60 per equity share of face value of 10. ESAF Small Finance Bank lot size was 250 equity shares and in multiples of 250 equity shares thereafter. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opened for subscription on Friday, November 3, and closed on Tuesday, November 7.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

On day 3, ESAF Small IPO was subscribed 73.15 times. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO retail investors portion was subscribed 16.97 times, NII portion was subscribed 84.37 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 173.52 times, and employee portion was subscribed 4.36 times, according to data available at BSE.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO details

ESAF Bank IPO comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth 390.7 crore by the company, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth 72.3 crore by three shareholders. The company plans to raise 463 crore from the IPO.

In the OFS, promoter ESAF Financial Holdings will sell shares worth 49.26 crore, while PNB MetLife India Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company will offload shares worth 23.04 crore.

The bank proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to augment its Tier – I capital base to meet the future capital requirements.

The book-running lead managers for ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO are ICICI Securities, DAM Capital Advisors and Nuvama Wealth Management, while Link Intime India is the IPO registrar.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +16, similar to the previous session. This indicates ESAF Small Finance Bank share price were trading at a premium of 16 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of ESAF Small Finance Bank share price was indicated at 76 apiece, which is 26.67% higher than the IPO price of 60.

On last 19 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trending upward and expected a strong listing. The lowest GMP is 0, while the highest GMP is 22, according to investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

