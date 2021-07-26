MUMBAI: ESAF Small Finance Bank has refiled a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise Rs997.78 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The small finance bank had filed a DHRP in January last year, but the first wave of the covid pandemic and nationwide lockdown had forced it to call off the IPO.

The fresh IPO comprises a fresh issue equity shares worth Rs800 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs197.78 crore by existing promoters and shareholders.

The OFS comprises sale of up to Rs21.33 crore worth of equity shares by PNB Metlife India Insurance Company, Rs17.46 crore by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Ltd, up to ₹87 crore by PI Ventures LLP, and up to Rs26 lakh by John Chakola.

The lender said it is in consultation with its book running lead managers to consider a pre-offer placement of Rs300 crore.

Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the lead managers to the issue.

The proceeds from the issue will be used to boost its tier 1 capital base. As of March 2021, capital adequacy ratio (CAR) was 24.23% (tier 1 capital of 21.54%).

The lender reported a total income of Rs1,767.28 crore for FY21, up from Rs1,546.44 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period was at Rs105.40 crore, while gross non performing assets to gross advances was at 6.7%, up from 1.53% a year ago.

Products comprise micro loans, retail loans, MSME and corporate loans and agricultural loans. As of March 2021, gross advances were at Rs8,415 crore compared with Rs6,606.51 crore a year ago. Total deposits were at Rs8,999.43 crore against Rs7,028.38 crore.

The Kerala-based lender has 550 branches, 12 business correspondents, 421 customer service centres (which are run by its business correspondents), 158 banking agents and 327 ATMs in 21 states and two union territories.

The lender said the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic crisis continues to affect its businesses. Financial condition and cash flows will depend on developments that cannot be predicted, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, future actions taken by government authorities, central banks and other third parties in response to the pandemic, and the effects on its customers, counter parties, employees and third-party service providers.

