ESAF Small Finance Bank eyes IPO in July, to refile papers soon
2 min read.06:53 PM ISTPTI
ESAF Small Finance Bank, last week, had reported a 41% drop in FY21 net income at ₹105.37 crore, from ₹190.4 crore in the previous fiscal, as it made higher pandemic provisions
KOCHI :
ESAF Small Finance Bank, which had called off its ₹976 crore IPO plan in March amid the pandemic, will refile the draft papers soon and hit the markets next month, a top company official said on Thursday.
The bank had filed the draft red herring prospects with the market regulator Sebi for a primary share sale in January 2020, but the first wave of the pandemic and the resultant lockdowns forced it to scupper the plan.
However, overall business rose to ₹17,425 crore from ₹13,846 crore in FY20.
In FY21, the bank has secured its balance sheet by making a provision coverage ratio of 93.45$, against 81.53% in FY20, Thomas said.
He also said to meet the higher business target, the bank will be opening 65 more branches this fiscal, after adding 96 branches in FY20, taking the network to 550 across 19 states and Delhi.
The bank will be hiring 800 more to its headcount of 3,300. Through the course of FY21, it had added 1,000 people.
Thomas and his family own just 6% in the bank, while the majority of 68% equity is held by ESAF Financial Holdings, which is majority owned by cooperatives.
The rest of the equity is held by institutions like Bajaj Alliance Life, PNB Metlife and ICICIL Lombard (4.99% each); Lulu Group chairman MA Yuzuf Ali (4.99%); private equity player PI Ventures; and Muthoot Finance.
Thomas said he will not be diluting his stake through the IPO/OFS, but said PNB Metlife and PI Ventures would be exiting the company.
On the business prospects given the lingering pandemic, he said the March quarter collection was over 90% but from April it has gone down drastically again and admitted that the first quarter looks a near washout now.
