ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date: ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO allotment has been scheduled for Friday, November 10. The investors who applied for the issue can check ESAF IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Tentative ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO listing date has been fixed for Thursday, November 16 on NSE and BSE but if the company switches to T+3 norms the allotment and listing date will be preponed. So, investors who have subscribed to ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO will have to track ESAF IPO allotment status on Link Intime.

If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of ESAF IPO.

If you have applied for the ESAF IPO, you can check your ESAF IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check ESAF IPO allotment status of your application on below link - ESAF IPO allotment link - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1

Visit the above link which will take you to ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO 's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5

Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6

Click submit after filling out the captcha.

How to check ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- ESAF IPO allotment check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check ESAF IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- ESAF IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +21. This indicates ESAF Small Finance Bank share price were trading at a premium of ₹21 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of ESAF Small Finance Bank share price was indicated at ₹81 apiece, which is 35% higher than the IPO price of ₹60.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

