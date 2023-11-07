ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO bidding ends today: Check GMP, subscription status and brokerage reviews
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO price band set at ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share. Lot size is 250 equity shares.
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opened for subscription on Friday, November 3, and will close today (Tuesday, November 7). The initial two days of the ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO had an extremely positive response, with an over subscription. It appears that the third and final day of bidding will follow the same pattern, with the issue being completely booked 11.84 times at 10:57 IST.
