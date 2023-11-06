ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO day 2: Issue subscribed 8.32 times; retail, NII portion sees huge demand
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO has been subscribed 8.32 times on day 2. The IPO is open for subscription until November 7 with a price band of ₹57 to ₹60 per share.
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO is open for subscription on Friday, November 3, and will close on Tuesday, November 7. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share of face value of ₹10. ESAF Small Finance Bank lot size is 250 equity shares and in multiples of 250 equity shares thereafter.
