ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opened for subscription on Friday, November 3, and will close on Tuesday, November 7. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO received a huge response on day one, with 1.74 times subscriptions from NIIs (non-institutional investors), and 1.98 times subscriptions from retail investors.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share of face value of ₹10. ESAF Small Finance Bank lot size is 250 equity shares and in multiples of 250 equity shares thereafter.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors. A discount of ₹5 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reserve portion.

On day 1, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 90%, and employee portion was subscribed 1.01 times.

ESAF Small IPO subscription status on day 2

On day 2 so far, ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO was subscribed 4.38 times. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO retail investors portion was subscribed 4.76 times, NII portion was subscribed 8.68 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 93%, and employee portion was subscribed 1.64 times, according to data available at BSE.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO has received bids for 25,30,74,250 shares against 5,77,28,408 shares on offer, at 12:24 IST, according to data from the BSE.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO details

ESAF Bank IPO comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹390.7 crore by the company, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth ₹72.3 crore by three shareholders. The company plans to raise ₹463 crore from the IPO.

In the OFS, promoter ESAF Financial Holdings will sell shares worth ₹49.26 crore, while PNB MetLife India Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company will offload shares worth ₹23.04 crore.

The bank proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to augment its Tier – I capital base to meet the future capital requirements.

The book-running lead managers for ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO are ICICI Securities, DAM Capital Advisors and Nuvama Wealth Management, while Link Intime India is the IPO registrar.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO dates

Tentative ESAF Small Finance Bank listing date is scheduled for Thursday, November 16. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date has been fixed for Friday, November 10. If the company switches to T+3 norms then the dates will change accordingly.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +20, similar to the previou three sessions. This indicates ESAF Small Finance Bank share price were trading at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of ESAF Small Finance Bank share price was indicated at ₹80 apiece, which is 33.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹60.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO Review

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd

According to the brokerage's research, as of June 2023, the bank's assets under administration had almost doubled from March 2021 to June 2023, totaling ₹172,041 million. They are spread across 21 states and 2 union territories, with 700 banking locations and 767 customer service centres. Sixty-two percent of their banking locations are in southern India.

"At the upper price band company is valuing at P/B of 1.8x with a market cap of ₹30,880 million post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 17.69%. We believe that company is fairly priced and recommend a “Subscribe- Long term" rating to the IPO," the brokerage said.

Geojit Financial Services Ltd

"At the upper price band of ₹60, ESAF Small Finance Bank is available at a P/BV of 1.8x (FY23), which appears reasonably priced compared to its peers. The huge market opportunity in the rural segment, increased focus on diversifying their portfolio and expanding their reach, access to low-cost funds, & huge cross-sell opportunities augur well for the small finance banking sector. With consistent growth in loan books and deposits, healthy return ratios, and an increasing pan-India presence, we assign a “Subscribe" rating on a medium- to long-term basis," said the brokerage.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

The brokerage states that ESAF Small Finance Bank has strong financials and reasonable return ratios, and it has a high market share in the south. The issue is reasonably priced at 1.8x FY23 BV (on a fully diluted basis). Considering how booming the microfinance industry is right now.

"We believe that ESAF is attractively priced, thus recommend Subscribe," the brokerage said.

