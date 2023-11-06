ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2, review, other details. Should you subscribe?
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO received strong response from investors, with 1.74 times subscriptions from NIIs and 1.98 times subscriptions from retail investors on day one.
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opened for subscription on Friday, November 3, and will close on Tuesday, November 7. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO received a huge response on day one, with 1.74 times subscriptions from NIIs (non-institutional investors), and 1.98 times subscriptions from retail investors.
