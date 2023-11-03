ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opens today and will close on November 7. The price band is set at ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO has reserved shares for QIBs, NIIs, and Retail Investors. A discount of ₹5 per share is offered to eligible employees.
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO will open for subscription today (Friday, November 3), and close on Tuesday, November 7. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share of face value of ₹10. ESAF Small Finance Bank lot size is 250 equity shares and in multiples of 250 equity shares thereafter.
