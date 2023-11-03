ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO day 1: Issue subscribed 70%; retail portion fully booked
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 70% on day 1, with retail investors portion subscribed 1.09 times. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO listing date scheduled for November 16, with estimated listing price of ₹82 per share.
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO subscription status: ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO has been subscribed 70% on day 1, so far. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO is open for subscription today (Friday, November 3), and will close on Tuesday, November 7. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share of face value of ₹10. ESAF Small Finance Bank lot size is 250 equity shares and in multiples of 250 equity shares thereafter.
