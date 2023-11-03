ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO subscription status: ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO has been subscribed 70% on day 1, so far. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO is open for subscription today (Friday, November 3), and will close on Tuesday, November 7. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share of face value of ₹10. ESAF Small Finance Bank lot size is 250 equity shares and in multiples of 250 equity shares thereafter.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors. A discount of ₹5 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reserve portion.

On day 1, ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO retail investors portion was subscribed 1.09 times, NII portion was subscribed 73%, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is yet to be booked, and employee portion was subscribed 61%.

ESAF Small IPO subscription status

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO has received bids for 4,02,18,500 shares against 5,77,28,408 shares on offer, according to data from the BSE.

ESAF IPO retail investors' portion received bids for 3,00,64,500 shares against 2,76,62,281 shares on offer for this segment.

ESAF Bank's non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 86,73,250 shares against 1,18,55,264 on offer for this segment.

ESAF Small IPO's Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received bids for 3,500 shares against 1,58,07,017 shares on offer for this segment.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO employee portion received bids for 14,77,250 shares against 24,03,846 on offer for this segment.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO details

ESAF Bank IPO comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹390.7 crore by the company, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth ₹72.3 crore by three shareholders. The company plans to raise ₹463 crore from the IPO.

In the OFS, promoter ESAF Financial Holdings will sell shares worth ₹49.26 crore, while PNB MetLife India Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company will offload shares worth ₹23.04 crore.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO dates

Tentative ESAF Small Finance Bank listing date is scheduled for Thursday, November 16. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date has been fixed for Friday, November 10. If the company switches to T+3 norms then the dates will change accordingly.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +22, similar to the previous session. This indicates ESAF Small Finance Bank share price were trading at a premium of ₹22 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of ESAF Small Finance Bank share price was indicated at ₹82 apiece, which is 36.67% higher than the IPO price of ₹60.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

